Business

Country Risk Index: Nigeria ranks 4th in West, Central Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s country risk of 46.6 ranks it fourth among five top West and Central African countries, Fitch Solutions latest Risk Index Table shows. According to the data, Ghana’s country risk of 53.1 ranks it as the best among the five countries, with Gabon coming 2nd in the country risk Index with a score of 49.0 per cent, followed by Cote d`Ivoire with a score of 48.0. With a score of 45.2, Cameroon ranked 5th below Nigeria Fitch Solutions said in a statement that a high score index meant lower risk in terms of the investment climate, adding that the Sub-Saharan Africa regional average stood at 48.3, whilst the global average is 54.1.

This means that Nigeria ranked lower than both the sub- Saharan Africa regional and global average. Analysts said this raises some concerns for investments in the country. New Telegraph had recently reported that Fitch Ratings, citing continued deterioration in government debt servicing costs and external liquidity, downgraded Nigeria’s long-term for-eign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B,’ saying the outlook is stable. The agency stated: “Low oil production and the expensive subsidy on petrol have consumed most of the fiscal benefit of high oil prices in 2022 and will continue to stress already low government revenue levels.” It added: “If implemented, subsidy reduction in 2023 would benefit public finances, but constrained oil production and structurally low domestic non-oil revenue mobilisation will limit potential gains.”

Fitch said it expected that the implicit subsidy on petrol will cost the government approximately N5 trillion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in foregone revenue from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company in 2022, which will contribute to a widening of the general government (GG) fiscal deficit to 6.1 percent of GDP. The agency said: “The foregone revenue stems from the spread between the regulated pump price of petrol, which has averaged N190 per litre, and the import cost, which has averaged above N300 per litre. The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 contains language mandating a move to a market price for refined fuel products, but plans to phase out the subsidy in 2022 were pushed back owing to higher global oil prices. “In 2023, our base case scenario sees a gradual narrowing of the spread between the pump price and true market price of petrol, which is in line with the government’s proposed 2023 budget.

However, we expect a longer timeframe for completely phasing out the subsidy, and therefore a higher level of foregone revenue.” The agency predicted that a new administration would likely introduce a supplemental budget next year. Last month, another global credit rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, had last downgraded Nigeria’s local currency and foreign currency long-term IDR to B3 from B2, citing “the significant deterioration in Nigeria’s government finances as well as its external position.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSIA boss: National investment should concern everyone

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, has said that how the authority handles its investments should rightly be the business of every citizen. The NSIA boss, who stated this while featuring on a monitored TV interview recently, stressed that the country’s huge infrastructure deficit was an issue that the […]
Business

Recession: Early exit attributed to CBN’s interventions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Financial analysts in the country have attributed the unexpected positive growth of 0.11per cent (year-onyear) recorded in the nation’s economy in Q4’20 to the credit interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), state development banks and others.   The economy slid into recession when it contracted by 3.62 per cent in Q3’20, following an […]
Business

NCX seeks alliance to tackle rising food prices

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Government agencies charged with managing the operations of Nigerian agro-commodity segment of the economy have been called upon to partner with Nigeria Commodity Exchange, NCX, in order to ameliorate the rising domestic food prices as well as general inflationary trends in the country. The Managing Director/CEO of the Exchange, Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari, made the appeal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica