Coup Allegation: Apologise to Atiku or we meet in court, PDP Campaign Council tells Fani-Kayode

Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has served notice to former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani- Kayode, to tender a public apology to its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for defaming his character, or be ready to do so in the court of law. Fani-Kayode, Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, had alleged that Atiku met with some military officers with plan to topple the democratic government. He was later invited and grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS) but was released, after which the former minister addressed a press conference where he regretted his comment. But Special Assistant, Public Communication to the PDP candidate Mr. Phrank Shaibu said Fani- Kayode’s apology was not enough without extending it to Atiku and the military. He said: “Fani-Kayode’s regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient. Who exactly is he apologising to? “He needs to be specific. He needs to apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar for trying to impugn his character.”

 

