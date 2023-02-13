Coup Allegation: Invite Fani-Kayode for further explanation, Atiku tells DSS, Police

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to invite the Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Femi Fani-Kayode, to give explanations on his allegations of an attempted coup being planned by him and top generals. Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, noted that Fani-Kayode in a tweet alleged that he met with top army generals with a possible plan to scuttling the election or perpetrating a coup, an offence which attracts the death penalty. The PDP candidate noted that allegations of a coup should not be taken lightly given the fact that it is an offence that carries the death penalty. Atiku said: “While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”

