Coup: Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea

Morocco’s national football team was “safe” Sunday in Guinean capital Conakry, a Moroccan official said, after army putschists said they had staged a coup in the west African country.

The federation “is working on evacuating the team today. There’s already a plane at the airport”, he added.

Heavy gunfire was heard in central Conakry on Sunday, as the putschists claimed they had arrested President Alpha Conde, sending AFP a video showing the head of state surrounded by soldiers.

But the government said in a statement of its own that it had “repulsed” an attack on the presidential palace.

Guinea — one of the world’s poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources — has long been beset by political instability.

*Courtesy: AFP

