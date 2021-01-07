Couple, 35-year-old man abducted in Ondo

Armed men have abducted a man, his wife and one other person in Ondo State. The couple were kidnapped at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening while the other person, Olatunbosun Johnson (35), was abducted within the community at the weekend.

The couple, who were travelling along the busy Akure-Owo highway, were waylaid by the gunmen while Johnson, who resides in Uso, was kidnapped on a farm in the community. A source in the community said the couple were travelling with their three children when the hoodlums stopped them and whisked the couple away, leaving their children behind.

The source added that the gunmen locked the doors of the car before dragging the husband and wife into the forest while their underage children reported the case at the police station. However, it was learnt that Johnson was abducted with one other person on Sunday while they were in search of sand to fill a building. A family source said Johnson, who went with four others, was unlucky as he was abducted with the Hausa man who was hired for a menial job on the farm, but others escaped. While disclosing that the incident was reported to the police, the source added that a team of Amotekun Corps, police and the military combed the forest in the area without success.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that a suspect, Muhammed Aliu, was arrested in the bush and handed over to the police. “The Hausa man was released while the kidnappers demanded N5 million ransom from the family. But the kidnappers changed their mind on Tuesday evening after the family said the N5 million was ready.

They increased the ransom to N10 million. “We pleaded with them but they remained adamant and threatened to kill the young man if the family failed to produce the N10 million ransom within 24 hours,” a source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee- Leo Ikoro, said men from the state police command had been combing the area to ensure the release of the victims.

