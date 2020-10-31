Arts & Entertainments

Couple faces murder charge after daughter dies of starvation

A couple has been charged with murder after their malnourished five-year-old daughter died in hospital weighing half a stone. Reports said Jerrail Mickens, 31, and Porscha Mickens, 29, who live near Buford, Georgia, US took their daughter, Kylie Mickens, to hospital in June. Staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton contacted the police about the child who was unresponsive due to her condition and low weight. She was then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital.

Cops launched an investigation the next day after Kiley died. The four-month probe included interviews, a search of the Mickens’ home and an autopsy on Kylie. The autopsy concluded in October found Kylie died from dehydration and malnutrition due to medical neglect.

Eyewitness revealed that the couple placed the infant under strict dieting for fear of her losing shape and becoming less attractive. Her death was considered a murder and her parents were arrested.

After her death, her grandmother posted a message on Facebook seeking donations for her burial. In her post, the woman wrote that her granddaughter was born with ‘a rare condition’ and was only expected to live two years. “However, we experienced a true miracle and were able to enjoy five years with her,” the post read. Both Jerrail and Porscha Mickens remained at the Hall County Jail without bond on Thursday, October 29.

