Couple files a no-case submission over murder of 19-year-old housemaid

A couple, MrandMrsNwankwo, accused of killing their housemaid, Ms Joy Adole, yesterday filed a no case submission before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos. But the couple, while denying the allegation before the court, claimed that the 19-year-old lady committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom. Fortune and Stephen Nwankwo, are currently standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

According to the State Prosecutor, Mrs Abike Oluwasanmi, the couple allegedly killed the teenager on April 20, 2020, at their residence located at No. 18, Ogundola St., Bariga, Lagos. However, during the proceedings yesterday, the couple, who were to enter defence, filed a no-case submission through their counsel, Mr O. I Barrah. But the prosecutor, Mrs Abike Oluwasanmi, said that the prosecution needed time to respond to the no-case submission. Meanwhile, during the last proceedings on July 30, a pathologist, Dr Sunday Soyemi, who testified as a prosecution witness, said that the cause of Adole’s death could not be ascertained because her corpse was embalmed.

The pathologist had told the court that the housemaid’s corpse had been embalmed at a morgue at Yaba, Lagos, before it was brought by authorities to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for an autopsy. Another witness, an Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Mr Ajibola Oderinde, also told the court that authorities believe that Adole was murdered because her body was found under suspicious circumstances.

