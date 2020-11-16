Metro & Crime

Couple in court for cutting corpse’s head, hands

Police have arraigned a 60-year-old man, Ashifat Okunade, and his wife, Ashifat Mariam, before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly cutting the head and hands of a corpse. The police prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko, in a substituted charge at the weekend, told the court that the couple conspired with others, still at large, to commit the alleged crime.

 

He said: “The two accused persons and others now at large, on March 21, 2020, about 1pm, at Dagbolu area, Ifon, conspired to commit a misdemeanor and improperly or indecently interfered with the corpse of one Rasheed Tiamiyu and cut his head and hands thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 242 of 5 Criminal Code Cap. 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.”

 

However, the couple pleaded not guilty to the two-count substituted charge of conspiracy and indecent interference with the dead. Their counsel, Yemisi Akintajuwa, informed the court that the couple had been granted bail and they were attending their trial. She urged the court to allow them to continue with the earlier bail granted them by the court. The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendants should continue with the former bail and the case was adjourned till January 8, 2021, for hearing.

