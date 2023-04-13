Couple, One Other Docked For Assaulting Police Officers, IBEDC Staff In Osun

A 28-year-old nursing mother, Adegoke Divine alongside her husband, Adegoke Adeyemi (39) and her neighbour Ajayi Deji (32), were on Thursday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for assaulting police officers and staff of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, (IBEDC).

They accused were said to have committed the offence on the 31st day of March 2023 at No. 93, Ayelaka Area, Dada Estate, Osogbo.

According to the charge sheet obtained by our Correspondent, the trio allegedly assault one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona who are IBEDC staff of Osogbo Branch and also Inspector Ariyo Oyeleke, Inspector Muritala Kazeem and Pc. Adisa Femi while performing their duty.

The charge reads in parts, “That you Adegoke Divine, Adegoke Adeyemi and Ajayi Deji on the 31st day of March 2023 in the morning at No. 93, Ayelaka Area, Dada Estate, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit serious assault, assault and threat to the life of one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona of IBEDC Osogbo and Police Officers and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Adegoke Divine, Adegoke Adeyemi and Ajayi Deji on the same date and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did seriously assault one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona who are IBEDC staff of Osogbo Branch and also Inspector Ariyo Oyeleke, Inspector Muritala Kazeem and Pc. Adisa Femi while performing their duty by beating and stoning them and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 356 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Ajayi Deji on the same date and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did attempt to kill one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona with a dog and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 320 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002”.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the three counts of assault and attempt to kill.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the first accused person, Adegoke Divine bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety.

The other two were granted bail in the some of N500,000 each with two sureties.

The case was adjourned till June 15, 2023, for hearing.