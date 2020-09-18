Couple remanded for kidnapping pregnant woman

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State has remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah, and his wife, Ada, in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. The magistrate, Vincent Kor, ordered that the two defendants, who live at the Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to the weight of the allegations against them.

When the case came up, the police prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on August 12, 2020, Isiana Amarachi of Oji River, Enugu State, reported at ‘C’ Division Police Station North Bank, Makurdi, that on August 1, 2020, she was kidnapped and taken to Makurdi by someone from Abuja to Benjamin Uttah and Ada Benjamin. “Ada Benjamin told her that she will stay with her until she delivers her baby. “Amarachi stated further that Ada told her that if she delivers a baby boy she will be paid N300,000 and if she delivers a baby girl she will be paid N300,000 for the baby,” Gbakor said.

According to the prosecutor, Amarachi refused and insisted to be allowed to go back but the couple threatened to kill her and take whatever baby she delivers. During police investigation, the couple were arrested for allegedly committing the crime, contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004, Section 3 (2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2017. No plea was taken. Counsel to the defendants, A. A. Andenira, made an oral application for the bail of his clients, but the magistrate turned it down. Also in the same court, Ada Benjamin was also arraigned for allegedly kidnapping a fourmonth- old baby at Kadarko, Nasarawa State.

The police said Mbalamen Dogo was in her shop at Kadarko Market selling palm oil and her baby was crying but a lady walked into her shop and demanded to help her carry her baby and she obliged. She returned to collect her baby after she finished attending to customers and discovered that the lady had disappeared with her child. Investigation revealed that the lady had conspired with Ada and she was arrested. The case was adjourned till October 26, 2020 for further mention.

