Metro & Crime

Couple, two others held with human skull

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Mr. Niyi Folorunso and Mrs. Remilekun Folorunso, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

 

The couple were arrested alongside two others, Muyideen Tolubi and Sonubi Taiwo, on Thursday, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested following information received by the police in Odogbolu Division that some people were digging  a grave with the aim of removing already buried body who was not in any way related to them.

 

He said: “Upon the information, the DPO, Odogbolu Division, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and fled the scene.

 

“The police then embarked on an intelligencebased investigation which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, as well as Muyideen Tolubi.”

 

According to him, the three of them confessed to have dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse. Oyeyemi added that the suspects later took detectives to Ikenne where the fourth person, who asked them to bring the head for ritual purposes, was apprehended.

 

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara building 147 PHCs, 14 women clinics –Matawalle

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration was constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State. Matawalle disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) in Gusau. He said: “So far, we have made modest efforts in […]
Metro & Crime

Yahaya Bello: COVID-19 is artificial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that COVID-19 is an artificial creation which is aimed at causing fear and panic among people. This is as the governor said the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, did not die of coronavirus. Bello spoke at the third-day prayers for the repose of the soul […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack hospital in Plateau, kill guard, attack police office

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Unknown gunmen terrorising the villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area Plateau State attacked the General Hospital in the area and killed a security guard and attacked a police officer and three other persons with a machete. New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen stormed the hospital at about 10pm on Monday and shot the security guard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: