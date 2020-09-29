Couple, two others held with human skull

Police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Mr. Niyi Folorunso and Mrs. Remilekun Folorunso, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

The couple were arrested alongside two others, Muyideen Tolubi and Sonubi Taiwo, on Thursday, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested following information received by the police in Odogbolu Division that some people were digging a grave with the aim of removing already buried body who was not in any way related to them.

He said: “Upon the information, the DPO, Odogbolu Division, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and fled the scene.

“The police then embarked on an intelligencebased investigation which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, as well as Muyideen Tolubi.”

According to him, the three of them confessed to have dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse. Oyeyemi added that the suspects later took detectives to Ikenne where the fourth person, who asked them to bring the head for ritual purposes, was apprehended.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

