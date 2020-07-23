Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during this period, the importance of using the devices to save lives as well as alleviate the unprecedented impact of the lockdown on citizens in the reproductive age. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

Best contraceptive method to use under coronavirus pandemic?

All modern methods of contraception help to prevent pregnancy. Women and their partners can choose any modern contraceptive method that is acceptable to and safe for them. The best method of contraception is the one that works well for you.

Condoms, when they are used consistently and correctly, are the only method of contraception that helps to prevent unintended pregnancy and protect against sexually transmitted infections (STI) including HIV. They can be used together with other methods of contraception to protect against both unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Emergency contraceptive pills can prevent up to 95 per cent of pregnancies when taken within five days after intercourse, and they can be taken by anyone with or without a health condition.

Which contraception or family planning method is safe to use during this pandemic?

All modern methods of contraception are safe to use, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, now that we are on lock-down working from home and always together with our spouses and partners, contraception becomes even more important if a woman or a couple are not ready to conceive.

If you have had a baby in the last six months or have a health condition, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or breast cancer – or if you smoke – seek advice from a health care professional to ensure you are using a method of contraception which is suitable and safe for you.

Why is the provision of contraceptives and family planning services important in a pandemic?

Contraceptives and family planning information and services are always life-saving and important. Sexual activity does not cease with the COVID-19 pandemic: it is therefore crucial to ensure that people are able to access right-based services and information to initiate and continue use of contraception.

By preventing unintended pregnancies, contraception helps to protect girls and women from the negative health consequences of unintended pregnancies, which can save their lives. Contraception reduces the need for abortion, meaning that women and girls are less at risk of unsafe abortion, which again can be life-saving. Condoms, when used consistently and correctly, help to prevent both unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including HIV.

In addition, by preventing the negative health consequences associated with unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortion and STIs including HIV, contraception can help alleviate additional pressure on already-stretched health systems which are working hard to address COVID-19.

What is your advice for couples who want to avoid getting pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic?

If you do not want to become pregnant, you should start or continue to use your contraceptive method of choice. You may be able to access information and contraceptive services from a healthcare provider by phone or online. If you cannot access these services you may opt for a back-up method that is available without a prescription (such as condoms, spermicides, pills, or emergency contraceptive pills) from a nearby pharmacy or drug shop.

What if a family planning seeker is unable to access the contraceptive method of choice? What is your advice?

If you cannot access your contraceptive method of choice – perhaps because it requires a prescription, or because it can only be given to you by a health worker – consider using condoms, fertility awareness-based methods, lactational amenorrhea (if you are exclusively breastfeeding), or other contraceptive methods that are recommended for self-care. Self-care is a new concept being introduced into Nigeria, but the national guidelines are yet to be developed.

What is your advice for a client who wishes to change a contraceptive method?

It may be difficult, however to access all the methods of contraception that are normally available in your nearest health facility due to restrictions on movement, lack of supply, as well as increased demands on health providers and services.

If you have a pre-existing health condition, consult a provider to find out what options suit you best, and which are available and feasible. Seek advice and information from your health provider and consider using methods that do not have medical restrictions like mini-pills, condoms, fertility awareness-based methods, diaphragm, spermicides or lactational amenorrhea if you are exclusively breastfeeding.

Can a user remove or replace an implant or inter-uterine device (IUD) during COVID-19 pandemic?

Family planning is one of the services grouped under essential health services in Nigeria within the COVID-19 response. Removal of long acting methods such as implants or IUDs, after the recommended period of use or if you are experiencing side-effects, can be carried out in a health facility by trained providers.

If, due to restrictions on movement in your area following the COVID-19 pandemic or safety guidelines to stay protected you cannot have your long acting method removed straight away after its recommended period of use, it is important to use another method of contraception to avoid pregnancy at this time.

There are no medical problems caused by delaying removal of long acting methods such as implants or IUDs. Do not try to remove the contraception method yourself; wait until you are able to access health care from trained providers.

Role of programme manager in assisting people access contraception and family planning services

For programme managers, their tasks include, increasing use of tele-health for counselling and sharing of messages related to safe and effective use of contraception and for selection and initiation of contraceptives.

They should ensure adequate inventory to avoid potential stock outs at all levels of the health system.

Also, programme managers should prepare advisories for users on how they can access contraceptive information, services and supplies; monitor contraceptive consumption in your area to identify any potential pitfall and shortage.

Similarly, they should increase availability and access to the contraceptives, which can be used by the client without service provider support.

Role of policy makers in ensuring access to contraception and family planning

A policy maker should plan and develop innovative strategies to ensure as many eligible people as possible can access information and contraception during this period.

There should be increased use of mobile phones and digital technologies to help people make decisions about which contraceptive methods to use and how they can be accessed.

Policy makers should enable healthcare workers to provide contraceptive information and services regarding national guidelines to the full extent possible. This is particularly important where pregnancy poses a high risk to health.

They should also expand availability of contraceptive services through places other than healthcare facilities, such as pharmacies, drug shops, online platforms and other outlets.

This can be with or without prescription depending on national guidelines and contraceptive methods.

Further, they should ensure access to emergency post-coital contraception, including consideration of over-the-counter provision. Enable access to contraception for women and girls in the immediate post-partum and post abortion periods when they may access health services.

