Coups in West Africa give cause for concern –Prof Osaghae, Amb Lawal

As gale of military incursions into politics and governance in West Africa begins to rear its ugly head again, with the successful takeovers by the military in five countries (Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea) while one failed attempt was recorded in Guinea Bissau, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Emmanuel Eghosa Osaghae, said it gives cause for concern, even as he warns of fears of diffusion. This is even as the President, Association of Foreign Relations Practitioners of Nigeria, Ambassador Gani Lawal, said it is indices of poor leadership, terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurity were ripe conditions for coup d’etat as soldiers could easily capitalise on them to sack the democratically elected governments.

Oseghae said that the situation calls for urgent review of the democracy and democratic practices as to the essence of it and how inclusive it has been practiced. ‘‘But it must be a cause for concern that at this stage the military is intervening when we thought that we have gone past all that,’’ he noted. ‘‘I think that it signals that something is not exactly right in this part of the world. It signals at least the fact that there might be something that is about our democracy and democratic practices that we probably have to rethink and review,’’ he said.

Adding that: ‘‘It is one of those rude reminders that we need to have a more inclusive look again at our democratic practice. We need to look at the suitability and the appropriateness for a universal democratic model. According to Oseghae, who was a former vice chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State: ‘‘Democracy must be related to the society that it serves and if democracy serves the society well then it can be strengthened, it can deepen. But serving society well means that we must take seriously the perspective of the non-state sectors; those who votes, those who expect to reap the benefits of having a democratic dispensation, those who want accountable government, those who want to be assured that democracy will promote and enhance their empowerment and their wellbeing.’’

He, however, warned the region to be weary of diffusion, saying that: ‘‘It is just a spontaneous process, which is regrettable because part of what happens given its spontaneity is that once a pattern begins to grow you fear that there might be a diffusion, you fear that there might be a wind but one hopes that this is not what is happening.’’ Meanwhile, Lawal said that given the scenario unfolding in Mali and the other troubled countries there is not much ECOWAS leaders can do since the organisation itself is seen as a “helpless toothless bulldog” that cannot enforce any sanction. According to him, the juntas have called the bluff of sanctions imposed on them.

 

