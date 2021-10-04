Courier firm gets directors

Red Star Express Plc has appointed Mr. Peter Surulere Aletor and Mr. Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ndu as nonexecutive directors.

The courier firm said in a state ment that Aletor, an accountant, had over 25 years experience in stock broking.

Also, it noted that Ndu had over 35 years experience in accounting, money market, project finance, audit and tax consulting.

