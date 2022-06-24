Metro & Crime

Course Delegation's Visit: Air Commodore extols Emmanuel's performance in A'Ibom

Excellent reviews from reputable institutions and crucial stakeholders across Nigeria have continued to trail the performance of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, with the latest coming from the Air force War College Nigeria Course 8 delegation, comprising top officers of the Nigerian Air Force and foreign missions.

The 32-man team, which arrived in the state last Sunday, visited the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Thursday, June 23 on a fact-finding mission as part of the group’s study tour to major government agencies and project sites across the state.

While addressing the team, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Akparawa James Edet, said consistency, commitment on the part of the leadership, and deeper knowledge of the workings of both the public and the private sectors by Governor Emmanuel is the major catalyst for the humongous transformation taking place in the state.

The commissioner alluded to the fact that Emmanuel’s peaceful disposition to varied opinions alongside his avowed commitment to raise the profile of the state to that of an industrial haven for multinationals and allied players was responsible for the sustained peaceful ambience enjoyed by residents and visitors to the state.

On his part, the team leader and Director of Studies, Air Commodore A. G. Kehinde, who mentioned the theme of the tour as: Stabilizing Internal Security for Industrialization in Akwa Ibom State by 2027; Strategic Options, said that the faculty members were in the state to study relevant institutions including data obtained from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, with the aim of identifying their roles, challenges and prospects in the overall advancement process of the state.

According to the team leader: “The tour that brought us to Akwa Ibom is unique because over the years, this state has been blessed with visionary leadership, and we have seen that some of those leaders tried to raise foundation that is fitting, while others have built on those foundations, and somehow there hasn’t been too much policy somersault in this state, so we felt Akwa Ibom is the best place for us to visit.

“We have visited the syringe factory, the flour mill, and these facilities show the efforts of the government to provide enabling environment for industrialization, job creation as well as the commitment to raise the IGR profile of the state, and one of the things that we have also seen, which I must state without any contradiction, is the Ibom Air.”

The visit, which featured interactive session on topical issues, had as its highpoint the presentation of mementos by leaders of both organisations.

 

