Court acquits HEDA chair of cyber stalking charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday discharged the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, of the cyber stalking crime charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Suraju’s discharge followed a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the charge against him. At the resumed hearing yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, Yewande Cole, told the court that she had been directed by the Attorney-Generaltowithdrawthecase. “I have the instruction of theAttorney-Generaltowithdraw the amended charge of two counts for further review.

“This means that the court will strike out the case and when we are ready to go on, we will come back and refile it,” Cole said. She also submitted that according to relevant provisions of the law, the defendant could only be discharged and not acquitted at this point.

 

Massive Taiwan blackout leaves many without power

  Major cities across Taiwan including the capital Taipei have seen widespread power failures after a reported accident at a power plant. The nation’s economic affairs minister, Wang Meihua, said an accident had occurred at a power plant in southern Taiwan, according to a report by state-linked Central News Agency. The ministry would deal with […]
DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for businesses to thrive

…as private entities donate state-of-the-art art museum to Service   The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation. Director-General of the Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to […]
Petrol scarcity looms in Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi as IPMAN withdraws services

  The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked its members to withdraw their services in some states in the southeast region. Sanusi Fari, the National President of IPMAN, alleged that some police officers invaded and attacked the association’s Enugu secretariat on Thursday. The president said the invasion and attack were carried out […]

