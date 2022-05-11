Court acquits HEDA chair of cyber stalking charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday discharged the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, of the cyber stalking crime charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Suraju’s discharge followed a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the charge against him. At the resumed hearing yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, Yewande Cole, told the court that she had been directed by the Attorney-Generaltowithdrawthecase. “I have the instruction of theAttorney-Generaltowithdraw the amended charge of two counts for further review.

“This means that the court will strike out the case and when we are ready to go on, we will come back and refile it,” Cole said. She also submitted that according to relevant provisions of the law, the defendant could only be discharged and not acquitted at this point.

