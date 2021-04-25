Court acquits suspected kidnapper of Ondo monarch   

An Akure High Court has discharged and acquitted one Usman Momodu; one of the suspected kidnappers of Oba Sunday Daudu, the Oluyani of Iyani in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State four years after he was arrested for conspiracy and kidnapping. Momodu, who was accused of kidnapping the Oba Daudu and his chief, Gbenga Samuel Shaba, was discharged after spending four years in prison custody for the alleged offence of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Oba Daodu and his chief were kidnapped along Oba/Akure road on April 17, 2017. The victims were released after a ransom of N3million was paid.

However, the court presided by Justice A. Odusola in his verdict said there was no evidence to link the suspect with the kidnapping of the victims and that the money recovered from him by the police as exhibit was not a proceed of the crime.

Momodu in charge AK/38C/2018 was accused of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The state as represented by the Ministry of Justice was represented by Mrs. Bola Joel Ogundadegbe while the defendant who could not afford legal representation was represented by Prince Tosin Eye. The defendant was alleged to have conspired with some persons and did kidnap Oba Daudu, and Chief Shaba on April 15, 2017 along Oba-Akoko on their way to Akure and that ransom of N3 million was paid to the kidnappers before they release the aforesaid victims on April 18, 2017.