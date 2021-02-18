Court acquits wonder bank operator in Enugu

After seven years of legal battle, an Enugu-based businessman who operated a deposit money thrift scheme, Patrick Okike and his wife, Rosemary, yesterday won an alleged fraud case initiated against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). A Federal High Court in Enugu presided over by Justice R. O. Dugbo-Oghoghorie in a judgement discharged and acquitted the couple of allegations of operating a wonder bank. Dugbo-Oghoghorie, in a 143-paged judgment held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed woefully to prove its case against the couple and their firm, ‘Let’s Partner With You.’ The judge said that in criminal proceedings, the burden was on the prosecution to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt as against beyond every shadow of doubt.

The judge, therefore, resolved issues on a fourcount charge preferred against the defendants by the EFCC in favour of the defendants. Mr. and Mrs. Okike alongside their Limited Liability Company, ‘Let’s Partner With You’, were arraigned on 15th November, 2016 on a four-count charge bordering on operating banking business without a valid license.

The offense was said to be contrary to Section 2(1) and 49(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, CAP B3, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under Section 2(2) of the same Act. They were also accused of inviting the public through advertisement to deposit money with them without authorisation contrary to Section 44(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, CAP B3, Laws of the Federation, 2004. The offense was said to be punishable under Section 44(2) of the same Act.

However, the court held that none of the witnesses presented by the prosecution was able to establish that the defendants were either operating a banking business or invited the public to deposit money. Justice R. O. Dugbo- Oghoghorie said: “The law provides that for a business to constitute banking business by receiving deposits, the cash deposit must have been received on current account, savings account or other similar account, “As regards to counts one and two of the charge, the business of the defendants is not banking business as provided for under the laws upon which they are charged. “On counts three and four, the prosecution learned counsel has failed to provide cogent and compelling evidence for this court to hold that the defendants made advertisements for the public to deposit cash on current account, savings account or other similar account.”

