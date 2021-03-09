News

Court adjourns El-Zakzaky, wife trial to March 31

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

A Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, to March 31 for further hearing. Justice Gideon Kurada, who presided at the resumed trial of the IMN leader, adjourned the case until March 31 to allow the prosecution to close its case.

 

The lead prosecution, Chris Umar, who is also Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, confirmed this to newsmen shortly after the trial that lasted for over six hours  Umar said the prosecution had so far presented 14 witnesses in the course of the trial, adding that the court had admitted several items in evidence but he declined mentioning the items.

 

But on his part, Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) told newsmen that some of the items included video recordings, Dane guns, simcards. Falana said his team will open defence in the case after the prosecution closed its case on the adjourned date.

 

The trial of the IMN leader and his wife Zeenat began on November 18, 2020 at the High Court. The Kaduna State Government had slammed El- Zakzaky and Zeenat with  eight count charges bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace among other

 

On September 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

