Court adjourns Fayose’s N6.9bn fraud case trial

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned till December 1, 2 and 3 for continuation of ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose’s trial for N6.9 billion fraud Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, are facing 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

The matter was adjourned at the instance of lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), who informed Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke he was not in good state of health to continue.

The case listed list for continuation of trial was called at about 11.40 am as parties were awaiting the arrival of one of the defence lawyers.

When the case was eventually called, Jacobs informed the court that having waited until almost noon an adjournment should be considered.

Although Fayose’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), had urged Jacobs to begin examination of his witness present in court, the case was adjourned.

Upon an agreement by parties, Justice Aneke adjourned for continuation of trial. The EFCC alleged that on 17th June, 2014, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele took possession of N1.2 billion for purpose of funding his governorship election campaign. F

ayose was alleged to have received cash payment of $5 million (about N1.8 billion) from ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution which sum exceeded the amount allowed by law.

He was also alleged to have retained N300 million in his bank account and took control of about N622 million he ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

The former governor was also alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd to retain the aggregate of N851 million in his bank account which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

Besides, he was alleged to have used about N1.6 billion to acquire property in Lagos and Abuja.

Fayose was also alleged to have used N200 million to acquire a property in Abuja in the name of his elder sister, Moji Oladeji.

The offences were said to have contravened the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

