Court adjourns hearing in suit seeking to nullify Abia PDP guber primary

A Federal High Court in Umuahia has adjourned further hearing in the suit seeking to nullify the May 25 Abia State PDP governorship primary to Friday.

One of the aspirants, Dr. Sampson Orji, had approached the court to nullify the exercise, alleging that the delegates list used in the primary was generated in favour of the party’s flag bearer, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

He also alleged that there was no 3-man ad-hoc congress held in any part of the state contrary to claims by the party. When the matter came up for hearing yesterday, counsel to first and second defendants (PDP and Ikonne), A. S. Kolawole drew the court’s attention to his client’s preliminary objection to the suit.

