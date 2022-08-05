News

Court adjourns Igini’s N5bn libel suit against APC chair

Posted on

A federal high court in Benin yesterday adjourned the N5 billion libel suit instituted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, against the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd), to September 26. The court presided over by Justice Vestee Eboreime, adjourned the case as a result of an oral application by the counsel to Imuse, Mr. Austin Osarenkhoe, who informed the court that at the close of sitting on Tuesday, August 3, he had a meeting with Igini’s counsel, Clement Onwuenwu (SAN), on the possibility of settling out of court.

Osarenkhoe stressed that having earlier settled a sister matter with the claimant out of court, he would like to explore the window for Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, and implored the court to grant his prayer. In further demonstration of his seriousness at pursuing an out-of-court settlement, the first defendant’s counsel, stopped his further cross-examination of Igini, after he had tendered copies of the Nigerian Tribune and The Sun Newspapers, which the claimant relied upon as the vehicles for the purported libel.

 

