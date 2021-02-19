Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s N500m libel suit to April 1

A High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday declined hearing in a case of alleged defamation of character instituted by former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against Rital Ebuwa, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for outright breach of COVID-19 protocol The presiding Judge of High Court 2, Justice J. Acha, who noted that the case was formerly filed on February 16, 2021 by counsel to the claimants; Mathar Mago said that the case file should be quarantine for four days before it could be heard in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The court thereafter adjourned hearing of the case to April 1, 2021. In suit No B/488/2020 between Pastor Ize-Iyamu and Rital Ebiuwa, the claimant, among others, was demanding for N500 million as damages over libelous publication against his person, said to have been published on 19/7/2020 by the defendant on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The claimant also want a declaration by the court that the statement published in social media platforms especially Facebook syndicated among other groups is malicious, defamatory and bringing him to hatred, ridicule and public odium Osagie had also sought an order of the court directing the defendant to publish an approved formal letter of apology and a retraction of the purported libelous publications in no fewer than seven national dailies.

Counsel to the defendant, Martin Omo Ighekpe, in his earlier response, said the allege libelous claims against his client by Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu was not only misleading, malicious and gold digging, adding that his client was never the author of the publication as same was circulated globally on Facebook.

