News

Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s N500m libel suit to April 1

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday declined hearing in a case of alleged defamation of character instituted by former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against Rital Ebuwa, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for outright breach of COVID-19 protocol The presiding Judge of High Court 2, Justice J. Acha, who noted that the case was formerly filed on February 16, 2021 by counsel to the claimants; Mathar Mago said that the case file should be quarantine for four days before it could be heard in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The court thereafter adjourned hearing of the case to April 1, 2021. In suit No B/488/2020 between Pastor Ize-Iyamu and Rital Ebiuwa, the claimant, among others, was demanding for N500 million as damages over libelous publication against his person, said to have been published on 19/7/2020 by the defendant on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The claimant also want a declaration by the court that the statement published in social media platforms especially Facebook syndicated among other groups is malicious, defamatory and bringing him to hatred, ridicule and public odium Osagie had also sought an order of the court directing the defendant to publish an approved formal letter of apology and a retraction of the purported libelous publications in no fewer than seven national dailies.

Counsel to the defendant, Martin Omo Ighekpe, in his earlier response, said the allege libelous claims against his client by Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu was not only misleading, malicious and gold digging, adding that his client was never the author of the publication as same was circulated globally on Facebook.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate pushes for ‘rebranded’ EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says probe must reach ninety per cent before arrest The Senate has called for a paradigm shift in the operational activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Consequently, the upper legislative chamber has urged the anti-graft agency to ensure that investigation of alleged cases of corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country […]
News

El-Rufai’s wife advocates death penalty, castration against rape

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, yesterday visited the state House of Assembly to advocate for stiffer penalties against rape in the state. The fovernor’s wife also disclosed that an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, calling for castration and death penalty as a way to […]
News

Ruffle it up!

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Good old ruffle detailing is taking center stage in fashion and its getting more elegant. Be it, subtle or bold ruffles, they are the rave for classy pieces for fashion designers lately. Ruffles always have a way of making outfits pop. And it is a detail that can be fixed at any part of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica