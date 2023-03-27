Sports

Court Adjourns Juventus Case To May

Judge adjourns Juventus Prisma hearing To May

The preliminary hearing for the Prisma case involving Juventus was held on Monday after some issues were addressed, and the judge adjourned the case until May 10.

Juventus has been under investigation for using false accounting, and prosecutors want them to go to trial on the case.

The club and 12 executives are the subjects of the investigation and the judge will hold hearings to determine if they should go on trial.

The hearing will last for several months, with judge Marco Picco eventually deciding whether a trial should be held.

Juventus FC said that this is just one of the many legal battles we are facing now and this adjournment gives us time to prepare our defense.

It also allows us to face the issue of points deductions because of our use of capital gains.

In all of this, we need our players to stay focused when they step on the pitch to play for the club.

Most people follow the news, so they will know about this case, perhaps more than the public does.

However, they are professionals and we expect them to know how to handle off-field matters while working hard to earn wins on the pitch.

