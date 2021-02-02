News

Court adjourns Maina’s trial, bail hearing to Feb 19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned the trial and hearing of bail application of Abdulrasheed Maina, defunct Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), until February 19 at the instance of his lawyer, Sani Katu, SAN. Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter after Katu told the court that he needed more time to enable him prepare adequately for Maina’s defence, since he was coming into the matter afresh.

 

The lawyer, who said he was unable to meet his client at the Kuje Correctional Centre for pre-trial conference, urged the court to adjourn the case in the interest of justice.

 

He said he had earlier discussed the development with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Moham  med Abubakar, before the sitting commenced.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina had, on January 20, approached Justice Abang for another bail after his arrest for jumping the first bail. Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on December 24, 2020 brought by his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.

 

 

In the motion, the expension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties, who were willing to act as sureties if granted bail. The judge had adjourned the hearing of the bail application until February 1 and  equally fixed the trial continuation on the same date. However, at the resumed trial, Katu, who was appearing for Maina for the first time, sought for adjournment to enable him prepare for his client’s defence.

 

However, the EFCC lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, opposed the application for adjournment. “The matter was adjourned for hearing of pending application dated December 24, 2020. The matter was initially adjourned until January 26 and January 27 for continuation of hearing.

 

“The 1st defendant filed an application for bail on 30th day of December 2020 and equally filed for an abridgment of time to hear the bail application, and my lord graciously fixed the hearing of the bail on January 20, 2021,” he said.

 

Abubakar reminded that on the day the application for bail came up, all the parties were ready to proceed. He added that Maina served the agency an application he filed on January 15, and a further affidavit early in the morning before the sitting. He argued that in all the applications, the deponents stated that they had met Maina and he informed them of the statements and positions made in these processes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seyitan: IGP orders probe of D’Banj

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the allegations of rape levelled against music Icon, Oladapo Oyebanjo (aka D’Banj), by Seyitan Babatayo. This order is coming after the singer was accused of using the Police to silence the young lady, Seyitan. D’banj, real name, Oladapo Oyebanjo, is facing a […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power play within PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Johnson Ayantunji

The People Democratic Party (PDP), may have kicked started the journey to 2023 with the recent whistle-stop to the South West embarked on by Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, even as the imposing stature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar still looms large over those eying the party’s plum ticket.   Last week, the […]
News

PHCN Privatization: FG loses N387m tax to Canadian company

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAUGF) has revealed that the federal government lost N387 million withholding tax to a Canadian Company, CPCS Transcom Limited, during the privatisation of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). The details of the contract for the provision of transaction advisory services regarding the 18 successor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica