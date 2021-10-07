News

Court adjourns ruling on UCTH contract dispute

A High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State capital, has again adjourned ruling on a motion seeking to strike out a case against the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital over a contract dispute. The case with Suit No. HC/316/2020 is between Obi Achara & Co. (Claimant) vs the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Management Board (Respondent) The case is a contract dispute between the claimant and the respondent over the construction of a COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the Teaching Hospital at the cost of about N68 million.

The claimant had earlier presented 16 exhibits against the defendant to back up his claims before closing the case, while the defendant applied for a motion to strike out the case. Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Justice Angela Obi had earlier fixed 12th of July, 2021 so as to consider the motion to strike out the case. But, the matter suffered a delay as one of the parties claimed that he had a matter outside the court jurisdiction.

