Court adjourns Seplat’s suit against Persecond Media House till April 26

An Owerri High Court yesterday adjourned till April 26 for a hearing in the defamation suit filed against Persecond News Limited by Seplat Energy Plc. following the absence of the plaintiff ’s counsel from the court. Appearing in the suit for the 2nd to the 7th defendant, Oladimeji Adebayo and Nnenna Eke notified the court that they filed a notice of preliminary objection on October 11, 2022, alongside their statement of defence, but had yet to be served any response from the plaintiff. Justice C. Nnodum, having ascertained that the plaintiff and its lawyers were not in court, apparently due to communication issues, adjourned the case.

The Judge said: “It must be ensured that hearing notice is served on all the parties in this suit.” While accepting the adjournment, Adebayo asked the court to ensure that any response filed by Seplat should be served on them. Speaking to newsmen about the issues in dispute, Adebayo said: “Seplat had served a writ of summons that the publication about the acquisition of Exxon Mobil was defamatory, but we have quickly notified the court in our preliminary objection that the court is in Owerri and our client is in Abuja. Again, none of the issues in contention took place or happened in Owerri.

These therefore raise the question of jurisdiction. “Furthermore, the name of the company sued by Seplat, Persecond News Limited, is not that of our client. I entered the appearance only for the 2nd to the 7th defendants. As a matter of fact, Seplat sued the wrong company, as we have checked and the company they sued does not even exist at the Corporate Affairs Commission database. So my client is not the person sued and we have reflected that in our preliminary objection.” He, however, added that, as part of their defence, they have told the court that the said publication was done in public interest and intended for the public good.

Like this: Like Loading...