Court adjourns trial of internet celebrity, Mompha

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday further adjourned until May 26, for continuation of trial of internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (a.k.a Mompha), standing trial for N32.9 billion fraud. Mustaphawaschargedby the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, moneylaundering and running a foreign exchange businesswithouttheauthorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The commission later amendedthechargeto22counts.

The defendant was arraigned alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum. Prosecution closed its case in July 2020, after calling 10 witnesses. The defence filed a nocase submission on the grounds that the prosecution did not make out any case against Mustapha.

Justice Mohammed Liman in December 2020, dismissed the no-case submission, and called on Mustapha to open defence. Yesterday, the trial could not proceed as earlier planned, as the judge was in a meeting. Parties in the suit were consequently given a new trial date of May 26. In the charge, EFCC accused the defendant of procuring IsmalobGlobalInvestmentLimitedandunlawfully retaining initsaccount, anaggregate sum of N32.9 billion from 2015 to 2018. It alleged that Mustapha laundered the sum through Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Both defendants were alleged to have negotiated foreign exchange transactions in various sums such as N9.4 million, N20 million, N10.4 million, N2.4 million, N100 million, N61 million, N40.7 million and N42 million.

