News

Court admits 6 #EndSARS Protesters to bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

An Abuja Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse, yesterday, admitted to bail, six #EndSARS protesters, who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja on November 6. The said defendants are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir. The defendants were earlier arraigned before the court shortly after they were arrested. But the court refused to admit the defendants to bail after they all pleaded not guilty to the charge against them. The court had then ordered their remand in prison.

At the resumed trial yesterday, while ruling on the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Tope Akinyode, the presiding magistrate admitted each of the six defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

The magistrate, Abdurazak Eneye, also ordered that the sureties must deposit the N50, 000 bail sum at the court registry. The court also ruled that the surety to be presented by each of the defendants must be Nigerian citizens with a verifiable means of identification. He also ordered that copies of their means of identity and documents, showing their means of livelihood must be deposited at the court too. The court consequently adjourned to January 25, 2021 for trial.

The defendants were arrested by the police at the National Assembly gate where they staged a peaceful protest for the reform of the police. They were alleged to have scrawled ‘ENDSARS’ in bright red on the road during their rally. The defendants were also alleged to have also staged a protest at the police headquarters and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Sunday, where they were dispersed by aviation security operatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa to resident doctors: Seek alternative means to strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Medical and Resident doctors in the country have been advised by Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to always explore other means of seeking government’s attention to their demands and grievances instead of embarking on industrial actions. Okowa gave the advice yesterday when the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) led by the First Vice President, […]
News

Court convicts seven over SIM card

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), has secured the court convictions of seven Nigerians for SIM card-related offences.   According to a statement from the commission, the seven convicts were all recently charged and […]
News

Bill Gates’ father dies at 94

Posted on Author Reporter

  The father of Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, is dead. William Henry Gates II died on Monday aged 94. The cause of his death was Alzheimer’s disease, his family said on Tuesday, the New York Times reported. Gates senior was an Army veteran and a founding partner in a Seattle law firm, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: