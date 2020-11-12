Court admits 6 #EndSARS Protesters to bail

An Abuja Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse, yesterday, admitted to bail, six #EndSARS protesters, who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja on November 6. The said defendants are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir. The defendants were earlier arraigned before the court shortly after they were arrested. But the court refused to admit the defendants to bail after they all pleaded not guilty to the charge against them. The court had then ordered their remand in prison.

At the resumed trial yesterday, while ruling on the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Tope Akinyode, the presiding magistrate admitted each of the six defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

The magistrate, Abdurazak Eneye, also ordered that the sureties must deposit the N50, 000 bail sum at the court registry. The court also ruled that the surety to be presented by each of the defendants must be Nigerian citizens with a verifiable means of identification. He also ordered that copies of their means of identity and documents, showing their means of livelihood must be deposited at the court too. The court consequently adjourned to January 25, 2021 for trial.

The defendants were arrested by the police at the National Assembly gate where they staged a peaceful protest for the reform of the police. They were alleged to have scrawled ‘ENDSARS’ in bright red on the road during their rally. The defendants were also alleged to have also staged a protest at the police headquarters and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Sunday, where they were dispersed by aviation security operatives.

