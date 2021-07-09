News

Court admits ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, to N200m bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde, to bail in the sum of N200 million. Justice Obiora Egwuatu in a ruling on Ojerinde’s bail application held that bail is at the discretion of the court, adding that there is no evidence before him why the defendant should not be admitted to bail. However, he ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum, who must be residents of Abuja and show evidence of tax payment.

One of the sureties, the judge held, must be a professor of a university, while the other must own landed property with title documents in Abuja, which must be verified by the court along with operatives of ICPC The professor in addition must provide documented evidence of professorship, letter of appointment and staff identity card. Justice Egwuatu subsequently adjourned till July 22 and 23 for trial. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned the former JAMB Registrar on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of over N900 million.

He was said to have committed the offense during his tenure as Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) and JAMB. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and his counsel, Chief Peter Oluwannishola (SAN), urged the court to grant his client temporary bail pending the hearing and determination of the main application which was rejected. The request was opposed by prosecution counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, who claimed that the defendant had breached the administrative bail conditions granted to him by the ICPC, adding that the defendant will interfere with investigation as well as intimidate witnesses. However, Justice Egwuatu in the ruling held that there was no evidence before the court to prove that the defendant jumped administrative bail, interfered with investigation or intimidate witnesses, adding that the prosecution had already concluded its investigation of the matter.

