Metro & Crime

Court admits ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, to N200m bail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, admitted Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to a bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who granted Ojerinde’s prayer after taking the arguments of counsel to the parties in the matter, said one of the sureties must be a professor in a federal university.
He said the other surety must own a landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum.
The judge, who ruled that the sureties must produce the evidence of three years tax payment, ordered that the certified true copy of the travel documents of the defendant which were in the custody of a court in Minna, Niger, should be obtained.
He adjourned the matter until July 22 and 23 for hearing.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ICPC in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/21, said that the former chief executive officer allegedly committed multiple frauds, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).
The court had, on July 6, rejected the defendant’s bail plea after taking his plea on the 18-count charge preferred against him by the anti-corruption commission.
The rejection followed the argument of counsel to the prosecution, Ebenezer Shogunle, that his application for a “temporary bail” was unknown to the law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Policemen attack FCT Mobile Court over colleagues’ arrest

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

There was pandemonium yesterday at Dei-Dei, a densely populated satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when policemen sporadically fired shots to disperse the FCT Mobile Court sitting in the area to try violators of the Covid-19 safety protocols. The shooting that shook the sleepy community occurred about noon, creating apprehension while residents and […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Cabinet list ready next week – Diri

Posted on Author Reporter

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa     Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday disclosed that his cabinet nominees would be known next week. Senator Diri gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers, which held at their secretariat in Yenagoa. The governor was quoted by his Acting Chief Press […]
Metro & Crime

Extortion: Imo is hell for haulage truck operators – Truckers’ Union

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The National Leadership of Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the incessant harassment, intimidation, physical assaults and serial extortion of huge sums of money from her members by revenue agents of the Imo State government. National Chairman of the Union, Comr. Emmanuel Osigbemeh maintained that his members are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica