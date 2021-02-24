Court affirms Amosu as Ogun NUJ Chair

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Wednesday affirmed the election of Comrade Soji Amosu as the duly elected Chairman of Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The court, in suit number NICN/IB/85/2019, also affirmed the election of Comrades Kunle Olayeni, Kunle Ewuoso and Abiodun Taiwo as validly elected Vice Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the union respectively.

The presiding Judge, Justice J. D. Peters, while delivering judgement in the suit, held that the annulment of the March 29, 2019 election which brought the claimants into office was illegal and against the NUJ constitution.

The Judge also granted seven of the eight reliefs sought by the applicants and awarded a cost of N200,000 against the respondents.

It will be recalled that Amosu and three others had dragged the NUJ President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, the NUJ National Secretary, Comrade Shuaib Leman, and 12 other defendants to the court, challenging the purported decision of the union’s national leadership to nullify the election of the claimants.

