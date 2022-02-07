Court affirms Bola-Audu authentic ASCSN President

An Abuja High Court sitting in Apo has affirmed Innocent Bola-Audu as the authentic President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

The court also dismissed the preliminary objections raised by Tommy Etim Okon, the purported replacement of Bola-Audu and the Secretary General of the Association, Alade Bashir Lawal.

The Association has been battling with leadership crisis after Bola-Audu, a senior staff in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) was re-moved as the President of the association on allegation of involvement in human trafficking.

But Audu filed a legal action against the National Executive Council (NEC) on the ground that he was illegally removed as the President of the union.

Although he admitted being arrested by the operatives of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on allegations of trafficking in person and exploitation of the vulnerable, he however told the court that the ASCSN acted and based his removal on “mere allegation”.

Consequently, in his motion dated March 12, 2021, the applicant sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents from holding the National Executive Council meeting meant to rectify his suspension pending the determination of the motion on notice.

He also sought an order restraining the third respondent from parading himself as Acting National President pending the determination of the motion on notice. But in their preliminary objection, the defendants argued that they were not properly served with the court order preventing the holding and rectification of the suspension of Bola-Audu as President of the Association.

They also raised objection on the jurisdiction of the court over the matter.

Trial judge, Justice Othmam Musa, in his ruling, granted the prayers of the plaintiff by dismissing the two objections raised by the defendants claiming that they were not properly served.

The court also held that the Association’s Constitution cannot override the fundamental human right of the plaintiff and his right fair hearing before the purported move to suspend him.

