Court affirms dismissal of LASU lecturer, orders refund of N9.1m

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), sitting in Lagos has affirmed dismissal of a Lagos State University’s (LASU) lecturer, Dr. Fatimat Oluwatoyin Bakare, compelling him to refund N9, 125, 341.29 to the university within 14days from judgment’s day. Bakare was dismissed by LASU for abandoning her duty post in 2017.

Apparently piqued by her dismissal, Bakare initiated a suit against her employer, contending that she was wrongfully and unlawfully dismissed having tendered her letter of resignation on the 23rd February, 2016 to take effect from 1st March 2016.

However, the University through its lawyer, Adeleke Agbola of Cheakley Chambers in its defence and counter- claim, contended that Bakare’s purported resignation remained void as she had not discharged or served the bond she entered into with the University through which she financed her doctorate degree program at University of Boras in Sweden.

Specifically, the university insisted that she was indebted to the institution to the tune of N9, 125, 341. 29 being the total sum she was paid as salaries during the four years duration of the program. Reviewing the cases of both the Bakare and the university, Justice I.J Essien held that the claimant was properly dismissed for absconding and abandoning her work on 7th September 2017.

The court noted that from the evidence adduced before the court, the claimant got admission to pursue a doctorate degree program in the University of Boras, Sweden for four years between 1st March, 2011 and 28th February, 2015 which was funded by the salaries she collected from her employer in accordance with the terms of the bond she entered to with the defendant.

According to the court, the computed salaries paid to the claimant tendered as Exhibit by the defendant was not controverted. Consequently, the court held that the defendant had proved the counter-claim against the claimant and ordered the claimant to pay the defendant N9, 125, 341.29 within 14 days of the judgment.

Picking holes in the case of the claimant, Justice Essien held that “to show the bad faith, the claimant while on one breadth is stating that she is not disputing being indebted to the counter-claimant, on the other breath, the claimant in paragraph 10.44 of the counsel’s Final Written Address argued that there was no evidence that the money was paid to the claimant.”

According to the terms and condition of the bond entered to by the claimant with the defendant, the defendant will pay the claimant full salaries throughout the duration of the program, while the claimant would serve the defendant for two years for each of the year she spent on the program or five years with option of refunding the total sum should she refuse to continue working for the defendant.

Instead, the claimant, who refused to resume work after obtaining her doctorate programme resigned her appointment with the defendant. However, the court also awarded N500, 000 cost in favour of the defendant

Like this: Like Loading...