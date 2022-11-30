News

Court affirms ex-Ondo Deputy gov’s emergence as PDP candidate

The Court of Appeal in Akure yesterday affirmed the candidature of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Alfred Ajayi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Ondo South senatorial poll. Justice Ayobode Lokulo- Sodipe dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo against the verdict of the Federal High Court affirming Ajayi as the candidate of the party for failure to file within time stipulated by the law. Tofowomo, who scored 74 in the primary, was defeated by Ajayi, who polled 78 in the primary. Displeased with the outcome of the primary, Tofowomo through his counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori, challenged the outcome of the primary, accusing Ajayi of perjury and education scandal.

 

Our Reporters

