Court affirms Obioma as PDP Reps candidate for Oshodi/Isolo

A federal high court in Lagos has affirmed the nomination of Ebenezer Ken Obioma as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oshodi/ Isolo II federal constituency in Lagos State. The court in its ruling delivered by Justice Iniekenimi Nicholas Oweibo, dismissed the suit filed by Adeoye Adelaja, who claimed to have won the primary election.

Adelaja filed the suit seeking among other reliefs, a declaration that the PDP is obliged to apply and comply with the provision of section 84(5) (C)(ii) of the Electoral Act, 2022 for the primary election in the selection or nomination of candidate for the Oshodi/Isolo II Federal Constituency in 2023 general election. Premised on the declaratory relief, the plaintiff sought for an order mandating PDP to forward his name as val-dly nominated candidate for 2023 general election and an order nullifying the forwarding of the name of Obioma or any other person as the PDP candidate.

The plaintiff equally sought for alternative reliefs nullifying the nomination of Obioma and an order mandating PDP to refund the plaintiff the sum of N20 million being the cost of nomination and expression of interest form paid by the plaintiff.

 

