News

Court affirms PDP candidate’s victory in Ikorodu Federal Constituency

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has affirmed the candidature of Abdul Kareem Shittu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ikorodu Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. A three-man panel of the court dismissed an appeal filed by Shittu’s co-contestant, Awesu AbdulAzeez and the PDP challenging the judgement of Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos that declared Shittu as the party’s flag bearer. Justice Bayero, who read the lead judgement, agreed with Shittu’s lawyer, Patience Patrick Udoh, that the appeal lacked merit and it was accordingly dismissed.

The court also dismissed a separate appeal filed by the PDP against Shittu’s victory and awarded a punitive cost of N5 million against the party. The court also ordered Awesu to pay Shittu the sum of N500,000 for bringing a vexatious appeal against him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Facing crises, UK’s Johnson says he will take ‘bold decisions’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Sunday to take “big, bold decisions” to transform post-COVID Britain, hoping to set the tone of the governing Conservative Party’s conference already buffeted by fuel, gas and Christmas food crises. Johnson had wanted to use the conference this week to turn the page on more than 18 […]
News

Why 2020 WAEC’ll record mass failure, by director

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Director of Theresa Montessori Secondary School, Afikpo in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Ezeali Igwilo, has predicted that the country would record mass failure in the on-going West African Examination Council (WAEC) following coronavirus pandemic which put academic activities on hold before the commencement of the examination.   Igwilo, who was reacting […]
News

Adamu chairs APC registration appeal c’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) registration/ revalidation exercise committee is to be chaired by Farouk Adamu, who contested the APC Deputy National Chairman North in 2018. Other members of the Committee are: Chris Baywood, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe, Alhaji Misha’u Lawan Didi, Hauwa Grema Mohammed, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Senator Ita Enang, Senator John Owan Enoh, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica