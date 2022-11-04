News

Court affirms Uba Sani, as Kaduna APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has affirmed Senator Uba Sani as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.

Senator Sani was declared winner of the governorship primary conducted by the APC in May this year.

However, not satisfied with the process, Sani Sha’aban, one of the governorship aspirants had instituted a case before the Federal High Court seeking to invalidate the process that produced Sani.

Sha’aban had faulted the election, saying the exercise was conducted without legal delegates, as he alleged the the list of delegates was tampered with at the ward and local government levels.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, Mohammed Garba, the presiding judge, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

 

Our Reporters

