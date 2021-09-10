Court appoints T. B. Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, SCOAN trustee

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has appointed Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua, as a trustee of the church. The appointment, which may pave the way for Evelyn’s emergence as new head of SCOAN, was in line with the church’s constitution, which prescribed a minimum of three trustees for the church. The appointment of Mrs. Joshua as a trustee of SCOAN by the judge was sequel to the granting of a motion brought before the court by a group in the church known as ‘Concerned and Committed Members of the Church,’ represented by Kola Kareem and Mrs Moji Oguntoyinbo, against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, in a suit marked FHC/L/ CP/1109/2021. Ossazu Owie represented 1st and 2nd respondents, while O. N. Chukwu appeared for the CAC.
Related Articles
Protests persist in Ekiti over new councils
Protests have persisted in Ekiti State over the recent creation of new councils. This is as people of Ijero Ekiti community yesterday morning trooped out in their large numbers to protest against the refusal of the state government to create Ijero Municipal Local Council Development Authority(LCDA). Two days ago, people of Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos CP deploys mobile policemen in correctional centres
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday deployed additional mobile policemen in the correctional centres in the state. This was disclosed after he received the new Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos, Comp Francis Adebisi, and his entourage, at the Police Command headquarters, Ikeja the state capital. A brief detail of the meeting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode appointed LEKOIL Nigeria Chairman
LEKOIL Nigeria Limited, the oil and gas exploration and production company and affiliate of Lekoil Limited Cayman, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as Chairman of the Board. Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Chairman and brings her vast experience to the Board. Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode is the CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Group Chief […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)