Court appoints T. B. Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, SCOAN trustee

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has appointed Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua, as a trustee of the church. The appointment, which may pave the way for Evelyn’s emergence as new head of SCOAN, was in line with the church’s constitution, which prescribed a minimum of three trustees for the church. The appointment of Mrs. Joshua as a trustee of SCOAN by the judge was sequel to the granting of a motion brought before the court by a group in the church known as ‘Concerned and Committed Members of the Church,’ represented by Kola Kareem and Mrs Moji Oguntoyinbo, against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, in a suit marked FHC/L/ CP/1109/2021. Ossazu Owie represented 1st and 2nd respondents, while O. N. Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

