Court arraigns 8 in Ekiti over alleged vandalism

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti on Friday arraign eight persons over alleged destruction of police station, and stealing. The defendants; Olatayo Abiodun, 25, (M) Olaoye Toyin, 23, (F) Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25, (M) Ojo Idowu, 18, (M), Adetayo Damola, 20, Owolabi Oluwaseun, 21, Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifianyi, 20, are residents of Ikere-Ekiti. They are facing a fourcount charge of conspiracy to commit felony, willful damage, arson of police stations and stealing. The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 20, 2020 in Ikere- Ekiti. Akinwale said that the defendants during #ENDSARs protest, conspired among themselves to commit felony, willful damaged, arson of two police stations and barracks in Ikere-Ekiti. He also disclosed that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole the following items; one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans, and plasma television sets.
Related Articles
Garlands for Kyari at 56
January 8th is fast etching itself on the sand of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s history by virtue of the special connection and significance it holds for the man who has impacted the fortunes of the Corporation in an uncommon and positive way. That man is Mallam Mele Kyari, the 19th and current Group […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Plateau traditional council warns against false claims to non-existent stools
Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, yesterday warned those laying false claims to non-existent traditional stools in the state to know it is criminal to do so and that the council would resist it at all cost. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
France’s new COVID-19 cases slow down, hospitalisations up
France’s increase of new COVID-19 cases sharply decelerated on Monday, as is always the case on that day given there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays, but hospitalisations and deaths linked to the disease shot up again. The government has recently ramped up measures aimed at containing the resurgence of the virus and avoiding […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)