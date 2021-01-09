News

Court arraigns 8 in Ekiti over alleged vandalism

Posted on

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti on Friday arraign eight persons over alleged destruction of police station, and stealing. The defendants; Olatayo Abiodun, 25, (M) Olaoye Toyin, 23, (F) Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25, (M) Ojo Idowu, 18, (M), Adetayo Damola, 20, Owolabi Oluwaseun, 21, Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifianyi, 20, are residents of Ikere-Ekiti. They are facing a fourcount charge of conspiracy to commit felony, willful damage, arson of police stations and stealing. The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 20, 2020 in Ikere- Ekiti. Akinwale said that the defendants during #ENDSARs protest, conspired among themselves to commit felony, willful damaged, arson of two police stations and barracks in Ikere-Ekiti. He also disclosed that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole the following items; one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans, and plasma television sets.

