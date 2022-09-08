News

Court arraigns man, 35, for sexually assaulting girl, 17

Posted on

A 35-year-old man, Odili Chukwuka, yesterday appeared before the Children and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Amawbia, Anambra State, for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old sexually. The accused, who hails from Aguluezechukwu in Aguata, Anambra State, is facing a nine-count of sexual abuse, unlawful assault, stealing and infliction of physical injury. He pleaded not guilty to the nine-count charge. The Prosecutor, Inspector Anayo Nwano, told the court that the offences were committed on July 28, at Aguluezechukwu. He said: “The accused and others at large sexually abused a 17-year-old girl by touching and applying pepper to her private part. “He emotionally abused her and unlawfully assaulted her by stripping her naked, tying her hands and legs, flogging her to stupor with peppered cane and inflicting injuries on her body. “He also deprived her of her liberty and stole her phone with bag containing unidentified sum of money.” The offences contravened Sections 495, 258, 255 and and 353 of the of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 2 Revised law of Anambra State 1991.

 

