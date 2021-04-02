News

Court arraigns woman, 34, over lawyer’s cyber bullying

A 30-year-old woman, Uyi Marybrown Obaseki was yesterday arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court 6 on a four-count charge bothering on cyber bullying, criminal intimidation and harassment. In the suit number MOR/148C/2021 before Chief Magistrate E. B. Osifo- Ehigiegbea, Mrs. Obaseki was accused of publishing “an unauthorised conversation between Barrister Felix Isere, ‘m’ on the internet between February and March, 2021 with the intention to use it to embarrass him, damage his character, injure, criminally intimidate Barrister Felix Isere ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24 (A &B) of the Cyber Crime Act 2015 as applicable in Edo State.”

On counts two and three, the accused person was said to have defamed the character of the complaint and threatened his reputation. It was gathered that in one of the offensive publications on her Facebook account, with the heading: “Exam malpractice: Ize-Iyamu’s errand lawyer to be disbarred,” Mrs. Obaseki wrote among other things that “it is no longer news that one hungrylooking roadside lawyer, Felix Isere, who runs court errands for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 election in Edo State is about to lose his status as a lawyer.”

