Court asked to declare Ekweremadu’s seat vacant

Enugu West senatorial district seat at the National Assembly currently occupied by the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has now been subjected to legal dispute following his long absence as a result of his incarceration in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvest charges. This is as a legal practitioner and an aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Senatorial District in the 2019 general election, Chief Ogochukwu Onyema, has prayed the Federal High Court to declare the seat vacant. In the lawsuit marked FHC/EN/CS/7/2022 filed at the Federal High Court Enugu, Onyema is also seeking an order of the court “commanding and mandating” the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and PDP to “select, nominate, and forward” his name to the National Assembly “as a replacement,” for Senator Ekweremadu. He further prayed the court to command and mandate the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and INEC to “withdraw or revoke, as the case may be, the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the 3rd defendant (Ekweremadu) and issue a fresh Certificate of Return” to him.

