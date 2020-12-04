News

Court asked to stop APC NEC Meeting of Dec. 8

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to stop the planned National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party slated for December 8, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC). A Chieftain of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu, had ap-proached the court to challenge the planned meeting.

He is asking the court to stop the party from embarking on membership registration and revalidation allegedly aimed at deregistering the chieftain for instituting court action against the party. In a motion on notice filed on December 3, Agu also sought for order of the court, voiding and setting aside the notice of NEC meeting issued by Senator Akpan Udoedehe, on the ground that he has no power to do so.

The motion filed on his behalf by his counsel, Ukpai Usurp, was predicated on Order 24 Rules 1.2.3.and 4 of the Federal High Court. In a 69-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, the APC chieftain claimed to be a foundation member of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later transformed into APC along with others and later became Youth Leader of the party in Abia State. He averred that on June 25.2020, the Adams Oshiomhole- led NWC of APC voted for four years tenure was dissolved barely two years into the expiration of the tenure via a resolution passed at the Presidential Villa. The deponent claimed he instituted a court action challenging the NWC dissolution and the setting up of a Caretaker Committee.

