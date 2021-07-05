Court avoids FG’s acquisition of family land in Ondo

An Akure High Court has voided the acquisition of 20 hectares of land by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the building of a Skills Acquisition Center in Agadagba-Obon in Eseodo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The court presided by Justice Peter Ikujuni held that the Federal Government was wrong to have acquired the land belonging to the Kekemeke family in Agadagba Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state without following the due process of the law.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs had in 2013 acquired the land of the Kekemeke family for the building of the Center without paying compensation and following the due process for such acquisition.

Displeased by this action of the Federal Government, the family through their lawyer, Mr Oju Kekemeke filed the suit No: HOK/31/2013 challenging both the state and Federal Government for illegal acquisition of the land.

The suit challenged the legality and validity of the purported acquisition of the approximately 20 hectares of land at Agadagba Obon, where the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has built a Skills Acquisition Centre.

However, eight years after the suit was initiated, and the hearing of the evidence, the court formulated three issues for determination which included whether the Claimants proved their title to the land in dispute.

Also, it asked whether the defendants showed that it followed due process in its acquisition of the said land and whether the Claimants are entitled to all their reliefs.