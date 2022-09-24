News

Court awards N750, 000 damages against LASG, LASTMA over violation of motorist’s right

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja and presided over by Justice Olalekan Oresanya, has awarded N750,000 as damages against the Lagos State government and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) over the violation of the fundamental human rights of a motorist, Lawal Aliyu.

The judge awarded the sum while delivering judgment in a suit initiated by Aliyu against LASTMA, Lagos State Government, and the state’s Attorney General (AG). Justice Oresanya held that it was unconstitutional for LASTMA to impose fines and tow vehicles of alleged traffic offenders without a valid court order. The court, which narrowed down the issues in the matter to three, resolved all in favour of the applicant (Aliyu), relying on Sections 34, 36 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others.

The judge also knocked LASTMA for the practice of forcefully towing vehicles of alleged traffic offenders, saying it is the height of oppression. On issue three as to whether the applicant was entitled to compensation and damages for breach of his fundamental rights, the court said having resolved issues one and two in favour of the applicant, it follows that the applicant is naturally entitled to damages in compensation. “The sum of N750, 000.00 compensatory damages is awarded against the Respondents for the violation of the Applicant’s fundamental rights,” the court held. It would be recalled that Aliyu had instituted the action to question the N20,000 fine imposed on him by LASTMA for an alleged traffic offence, and another N10,000 towage fine which he was forced to pay by the traffic enforcement agency.

 

