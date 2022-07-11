Court bars FCT Minister from demolishing Abuja socialite’s home

Tunde Oyesina Abuja An Abuja High Court has restrained the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, from further demolishing the residence of an Abuja socialite, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri. The order followed an ex-parte application that Kpokpogri, a former lover of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN). Ozekhome, told the court that some persons from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), had on May 14, invaded his client’s residence, “accompanied by a multitude of heavily armed policemen and bulldozers and excavators”, and commenced the demolition of his house, beginning with the boys quarters. He told the court that agents of the FCDA threatened to return for total demolition of Kpokpogri’s house, even though they failed to give any reason for their action. Consequently, Ozekhome, prayed the court to intervene in the matter, in the interest of justice. In his ruling, Justice Charles Agbaza, said he found merit in the ex-parte application and accordingly granted all the reliefs contained therein. “I have carefully perused the affidavit of the applicant and also listened to the counsel. This court finds merit in the application and it is satisfied that the applicant has fulfilled all the conditions to warrant the exercise of discretion in his favour. “The application has merit and it is accordingly granted”, Justice Agbaza held. He ordered the service of the court order on all the defendants in the suit, even as he adjourned the matter till July 15, to hear the substantive case. Aside from the FCT Minister, other defendants in the suit are; the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Federal Capital Development Authority, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Federal Housing Authority, and the Attorney General of the Federation. Specifically, the court, issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants either by themselves, agents, officials, privies, all those purporting to have derived title from them or other persons howsoever called from trespassing on or further trespassing on, demolishing, or further demolishing the property known as Plots 203 and 204, 27 Road, Gusape District, Apo Estate, Abuja, covered by letters of allocation issued by the Federal Housing Authority with Ref. No. FHA/BD/ES/APO/P.203 and Ref. No. FHA/BD/ES/APO/P.204 or from evicting the occupants of the said property or in any way interfering with the plaintiff’s exclusive right of possession of the said property pending the determination of the motion on notice. In the substantive suit, Kpokpogri, is among other things, praying the court to order the defendants to pay him aggravated and general damages to the tune of N2 billion. In an affidavit he personally deposed to, Kpokpogri, told the court that he is the beneficial owner and the person in exclu prosive possession of all the property known as Plots 203 and 204, 27 Road, Apo Estate, Abuja, covered by letters of allocation issued by Federal Housing Authority with Ref. No. FHA/BD/ES/APO/P.203 and Ref. No. FHA/BD/ES/APO/P.204 respectfully. He told the court that he is entitled to the statutory right of occupancy and exclusive possession of the said plots, which he said were lawfully acquired from two separate individuals, Barr. Muyideen Obans and Mrs Alaba Akindele, who were the original allottees of the lands from the (AGF) 6th defendant. Kpokpogri said upon completion of the multi million naira building and at the

celebration events marking the opening of the building, many staff of the 5th defendant were there to celebrate with him. “I fully completed the building on the said property and parked into same since 2021 and I have been living in the said property with my family therein until the demolition of the building by the agents of the defendant. “The defendants did not issue or serve any stop work order notifying me to stop the construction of the building even though the defendants were aware of the construction of my building from the foundation to the completion; and were indeed supervising it”, Kpokpogri said.

