Court bars luxury buses from plying Kano roads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Mag i s t r a t e s ‘ Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Rakiya Lami Sani yesterday barred luxury buses from plying all Kano State hoads. The Managing Director, Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi, warned that with the court order, his officials would not hesitate to impound any luxury bus found violating the order. KAROTA had approached the court sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano, seeking to restrain commercial activities of luxury bus owners anywhere in the state.

The ruling followed an ex parte application moved by the Principal State Counsel, Ministry of Justice and Secretary/Legal Adviser of KAROTA Mutawakkil Isaq Muhammad, asking the court to suspend the operations of the luxury buses in the state. KAROTA had earlier directed the luxury bus owners to relocate from the Sabon Gari Park to U/ Uku Motor Park, but they refused to comply with the directives. D a n ‘ A g u n d i warned that any luxury bus owner who violated the court order would “have himself to blame”.

He said, despite not obtaining permits to operate in the state, the agency allowed the bus owners to relocate to the new park to continue their businesses but they decided to disobey the agency’s order which necessitated the legal move to avoid further crisis. The KAROTA boss urged those involved to comply with the court order for peace and orderliness in the state.

