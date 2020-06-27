News

Court bars NSCDC, interior minister from interfering with security guards

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has barred the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, from meddling into the affairs of organisations or establishments that employ its own security guards.

This is sequel to a suit No.FHC/ABJ/ CS/1301/2019, filed by Reiz Continental Hotel against Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the minister. In a landmark judgement on June 8, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, ruled that any person or corporate entity who employs more than one person to secure its private property must not necessarily engage the services of a Private Guard Company, as canvassed by the NSCDC and Interior Minister. The suit is challenging the propriety of the NSCDC applying the provisions of the Private Guards Companies Regulations 2018 issued by the Minister of Interior, particularly Section 23 of the Regulations to individuals, who are not Private Security Guard Companies contrary to Sections 1(1), 35 and 36(3) of the Private Guard Companies Act and Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The crux of the case was whether the Minister of Interior had the power to expand the scope of the application of the Private Security Guard Companies Act through subsidiary legislation, in this case, the Private Security Guard Companies Regulations 2018. The NSCDC had written to the plaintiff, some time in September 2019, via a letter entitled: “Illegal Operation of Unlicensed Security Companies,” wherein it alleged that the hotel contravened section 23 of the Private Guard Companies Regulations 2018 and by extension the Private Security Guard Companies Act, because it had employed more than two persons to guard its premises, which is a private property. The NSCDC then ordered the hotel to within two weeks sack its employees and engage the services of a Private Security Guard Company to secure its private property.

The NSCDC equally threatened to apply sanctions, by sealing the premises of the hotel and arresting the staff of the hotel, if they failed to comply. The NSCDC based its order to seal the hotel and arrest the hotel’s employees on the fact that the hotel had employed more than one person as “security guard” to secure its premises and therefore ought to engage the services of a Private Security Guard Company in line with the Private Guard Companies Act and the Private Guard Companies Regulation 2018.

The hotel on the advice of its solicitors that the primary business of the hotel is hospitality and not private security business, therefore filed the suit which challenged the application of the Act and the 2018 Regulations to the hotel. The court held that the intention of the legislature in drafting the Private Security Guard Companies Act was the regulation of the operations of Private Security Guard Companies, and further stated that Section 23 of the 2018 Regulations was not within the contemplation of the Act of the National Assembly with respect to the Private Security Guard Companies Act.

