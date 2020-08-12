Court bars Ondo Assembly, Speaker from suspending lawmaker

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Speaker, Hon. David Oleyeloogun from suspending a lawmaker representing Ese-Odo constituency in the Assembly. The lawmaker, Hon. Success Torhukerhijo, who was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not signing impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

The Assembly had suspended four lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker; Hon Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman in the Assembly; Favour Tomomowo and the Assembly’s only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member, Hon Tomide Akinribido and Wale Williams for their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor. Following the suspension of Akinribido representing Ondo West Constituency under ZLP, a committee was set up to investigate Torhukerhijo over his purported foul language in a media chat and report back to the house so as to sanction the lawmaker.

Apparently miffed that he may be suspended like his other pro-Ajayi lawmakers, Torhukerhijo sought the protection of the court from being suspended. The court, however, in an order ex-parte granted by Justice Ademola Bola restrained the Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo as a member of the House.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons. In the order granted by Justice Bola, the court upon hearing Mr. Dipo Torhukerhijo, counsel for the applicant restrained the defendants/respondents, their officers, and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means howsoever called to prevent the applicant from performing his constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.

Also, the court restrained the defendants/respondents, their officers, and agents from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the claimant as an elected member of the House of Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.

